As we watch in disbelief the breakdown of so much we have previously taken for granted, let us not forget the people who continue to show up and press on.
There are those who still pick up our trash and deliver our mail. Someone has had to transport and stock the shelves in the stores where we buy our food. Someone cleans the floors and restrooms in those stores.
There are still dedicated law enforcement officers who put themselves into increasingly hostile situations to fulfill their duty to protect us.
Families still play together and pray together. Fathers still protect and lead their families as they share in nurturing their children alongside their wives.
It’s so easy to get caught up in the gloom and doom all around us. Take a moment to look for what is still good. You might be surprised at what you see.
Mary Marr
Hickory Township
