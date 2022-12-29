It was a pleasure reading the People’s Voice in the December 21, 2022, issue of New Castle News. What mother wouldn’t be proud to call Mayor Chris Frye her son?
Mayor Frye is a man of integrity and vision who has been, and will continue to be, a tremendous asset to our community.
Like Ms. Wise, our family moved to New Castle nearly 20 years ago and happily found our forever home. People who have lived here all their lives may take for granted the “sense of community” she described so well. We have found people here take care of their own and warmly welcome strangers who quickly become part of “their own.”
In this season of Christmas, pay attention to the ready smiles all around us, the kindness and respect we see everywhere, from fellow patrons and employees at local restaurants, to people waiting in line at the post office. New Castle truly is someplace special.
Mary Marr
Hickory Township
