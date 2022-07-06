246. That is how many years ago that a nation, tempered and weary, rose to the occasion to pen its greatest document to date in order to announce that this land that was conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal, received our rights not from any monarch or head of state, but instead from a higher power.
That nation is ours — America. For 246 years we have celebrated Independence Day, but what does it mean to be an American? It means to believe that there is a better tomorrow, as we are the land of opportunity. That we share fundamental truths: we all breathe the same air, we are mortal, and we want to unite to ensure our children inherit a peaceful nation. To know and honor that we are different and that it is not our differences that divide us, but something that unites us.
To love our friends and family, to live our worth, and to work to make this nation better than it was, and even die to make those free, while taking upon ourselves to understand our history, even though it has not always been accepting. Yet, if we know where we have come from, we can look forward to where we want to go. It is the story of all of us, this is America.
Mark Summerville
Pulaski
