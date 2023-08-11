How did we get this far? How did we allow politics to desensitize us to the extent where our consequence is if we don’t agree to a specific form of thinking or support a political candidate, we risk the threat of national and physical harm? Just by going to the polls to cast a ballot not only risks the life of that voter but also that of their family.
It never used to be that way. Candidates won and lost, and life went on. We used to debate on principle and did not defend mindless excuses. But people have this disturbing and addictive need to cling to the former president, which forces us to face a larger dilemma in addressing the illness that was allowed to fester in the already complicated world of politics. Trump has made a nation of obsessed hysterics and dogmatists who have allowed themselves to be engulfed in a mob that firmly believes in the countless false statements and stories he and his fanatics produce and they take them as the unmitigated truth. How did decent people allow themselves to be willingly corrupted to alter their own line of reasoning and replace their entire personality to revolve around a single political figure?
Any person who replaces the American flag with themself, a flag of a campaign slogan, or a flag in a candidate’s name or image, and takes more pride in that flag than our own, is not an American patriot. We have one flag that represents us all no matter what class, political affiliation, personal life, religion, creed, gender, ability or disability. It was paid for and defended in the blood and the toil of our American service members- a debt that is paid for every day, not just on Memorial Day, Veterans Day or the Fourth of July.
From the time that we go to bed to the time that we rise, our American flag reminds us of how fortunate we truly are and how no one candidate can provide us the privileges that we have been granted. We are not a party, we are not a candidate, we are Americans first and foremost, and it’s time we started acting like it.
Mark Summerville
Pulaski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.