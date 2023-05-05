As the current administration refuses to confront them, and the American media and public for the most part have ignored them, the Chinese Communist Party continue to advance its stranglehold, not only on the U.S., but also the entire world.
Four reasons why China is fast becoming the dominant power in the world is, first, the government has a very low tolerance for crime. They have a very low tolerance for any religion. They have not been involved in any expensive wars in the past 70 years, yet continue to build and expand their military globally to include the largest navy in the world.
Their primary weapon of choice is finance, and countries around the world are falling fast. Reality is, they are our number one adversary, not a competitor as Joe Biden calls them. Not just the U.S., but the world is in trouble.
In the near future, China will employ millions of American workers; their acquisition of U.S. businesses set a record last year and will exceed it again this year.
Example, Smithfield Foods, which was the largest pork producer and processor in the world, was bought by a Chinese company for over $4.7 billion, and is now the major employer in dozens of rural communities across the U.S. And there is little difference between any Chinese-owned company and the CCP.
Now they are investing in the American auto industry, and supplying parts to “American-made” vehicles. They continue to buy farmland across the U.S., and purchase mining companies here and across the world, where they produce approximately 90 percent of all the rare earth minerals in the world. Yet the progressives and the Biden group continue to push an agenda to depart from fossil fuels and go electric on which batteries are dependent on those minerals.
Our once allies are now being consumed by China, and our enemies are aligning with them. A recent poll showed national security as the major concern for only about 5% of Americans, as China’s control of the free world grows like a cancer.
Wake up America, if it’s not already too late. Let’s see how Biden and his progressive administration react to a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, especially with our now depleted oil reserves and military arms.
Yes, elections do have consequences.
Mark Allegro
Neshannock Township
