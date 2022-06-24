Not long ago, it was not uncommon or unacceptable for a young person to drive to school with a shotgun or rifle in their vehicle, park on school grounds, then go hunting after classes were complete.
Nobody walked into the schools and shot innocent people. So, what has changed?
Fifty years ago, politicians made it legal to take the life of unborn children and call it a woman’s right. Since then, they’ve rationalized the killing of tens of millions of children.
Annually, our society honors Hollywood actors and pays outrageous amounts of money to make, produce and star in movies or TV shows filled with gun violence and murder.
We allow our children to be exposed and desensitized to such violence in movies, video games and social media without the thought of its effect on a child’s mental development.
For years some politicians pushed for social programs that have destroyed the family structure by supporting young girls to have children out of wedlock with no true father figure to assist in raising children.
Politicians have twisted the idea of “separation of church and state” to mean just the opposite to its original intent, thus removing religious activities from most public activity.
Democratic leadership in our most violent cities have done little to combat gun violence for decades by failing to support real law enforcement efforts, even going so far as to support defunding the police.
The president and his progressives have completely opened the southern border as the Mexican cartels pour shipments of illegal guns and fentanyl onto our streets directly resulting in over 100,000 deaths last year. Should we trust these same politicians to “do something” by passing red flag laws which can violate both the 2nd and 4th Amendments?
Let’s start by electing leaders to support law enforcement and enforcing the laws already in place.
Mark Allegro
Neshannock Township
