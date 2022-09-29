Sixty-three years ago, Russian Prime Minister Nikita Khrushchev stated “Your children’s children will live under communism, you Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright; but we will keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you will finally wake up and find you already have Communism. We will not have to fight you; we will so weaken your economy, until you will fall like overripe fruit into our hands. The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not.”
There are nine levels of control in a socialist state.
•Health care: Control it and you control the people.
•Poverty: Increase the level as poor people are easier to control and not willing to fight back if you provide for their basic needs.
•Debt: Increase to an unsustainable level, then increase taxes, which causes more poverty.
•Gun control: Remove the ability of the people to defend themselves from the government.
•Welfare: Make more people dependent on the government for food, housing and income.
•Education: Take control of what people read and listen to, especially of what children are taught in school.
•Religion: Remove the belief in God from schools, family and government, leaving only the government to tell people what is best.
•Class warfare: Eliminate the middle class, causing discontent and making it easier to tax the wealthy with support of the poor.
•Finally, control the media.
Does any of this sound similar as to what is happening today under our current administration? We already have some Democratic Socialists elected to Congress, with many more progressive liberals running for various offices in November with similar beliefs.
Please inform yourself of the candidates policies before voting, as the future of our cities, states and country is at a tipping point.
Mark Allegro
Neshannock Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.