Less than two years ago, I drove across the Ohio line and purchased gasoline for $1.05 a gallon. Today, it was $4.40 in New Castle.
While various issues affect the price of gas, it is obvious that the policies of the Biden administration have caused a significant increase in the cost of fossil fuels to all Americans.
At the end of the previous administration, the average cost of a gallon of gasoline was $2.38. The Biden administration has made it clear its desire to move this country from fossil fuels to alternative sources of “green” energy, a policy of the progressive left.
While their desire to save the Earth may seem honorable, the real effects on the U.S. citizens are a different matter. Skyrocketing prices of oil, gasoline, home heating fuel and natural gas are just the beginning of the effects of their policies.
For decades we’ve purchased oil from countries that were our enemies. Finally, under the last administration, a great effort and much success was made in moving towards energy independence. Yet in a matter of days of taking office, Biden reversed these policies and again began financially supporting our enemies and their armies. This truly is unconscionable.
These prices don’t just affect the price of gasoline, but our national security as well. These policies were done simply to force their “green” ideas on our country without caring about the effects to the daily lives of our citizens.
And rather than the U.S. supplying energy to our allies, many of them are forced to purchase it from our enemies as well. As for the recent increases, these were not caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rather by Biden’s change of policies last year.
Yes, elections do have great consequences.
Mark Allegro
Neshannock Township
