With the midterm elections only days away, many crucial issues face the candidates, our country and its people.
Rising inflation, soaring crime rates as we defund police, national energy issues, an unsecured Southern border and illegal immigration, fentanyl overdoses which are destroying our next generation, the erasing of our country’s history, the spread of “wokeness,” etc.
All of the issues are a direct result of the progressive policies of the current administration. While the far left cannot defend nor debate intelligently on their policies, they instead have turned their emphasis to the topic of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. They want you to believe that every Republican candidate is for completely outlawing abortions nationwide, regardless of the circumstances. This is simply not true, and the court’s ruling only returned the authority to each State to pass their own laws on abortion.
With all the other problems currently facing our nation, the fact that the leaders of the Democratic Party and most of its candidates would use the highly emotional and painful topic of abortion to secure votes speaks volumes of their ability or intent to address the other issues any differently than they have for the past two years.
As a Catholic, our church teaches to protect and respect life from conception to natural death. I would assume that most other Christian churches teach something similar. Yet, how many Catholics and Christians continue to vote for candidates that support some of the most progressive policies on abortion in our history? And yes, call it a woman’s choice or reproductive health care, abortion is the taking of a human life. If not, then how is someone who kills a pregnant woman charged with two counts of murder in our courts?
Let us all truly examine our conscience and know the policies before voting for those running for office.
Mark Allegro
Neshannock Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.