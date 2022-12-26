As commander in chief, one of the president’s primary responsibilities is for the safety and security of the United States and its citizens.
From Day One, President Biden has been derelict in his duty by turning his back on our southern border. Throughout the past two years, the problems have escalated to the point where they are out of control, admittedly, by the Border Patrol agents who work there. Yet, this administration and its press secretary lie daily to the American public by saying the border is secure.
While the previous administration was making progress for the first time in decades in securing the border, slowing the flow of illegal drugs and human trafficking, and beginning construction of a viable wall, President Biden immediately stopped any operations on the wall and future construction. The problems have compounded to the point where our law enforcement agents have been reduced to simply processing illegals crossing the border in staggering numbers.
The Mexican drug cartels now control the border. Over 300 Americans are dying each day as a direct result of the illegal fentanyl and methamphetamine. In just the last two weeks, over 2.5 million pills laced with fentanyl, one bust of 20 pounds of pure fentanyl, and illegals from 46 different countries were stopped at the border.
This country should be outraged, and the administration held accountable for the deaths and slow destruction of our cities. The number of homeless in our streets increases daily as the damage of these high grade drugs destroys ones incentive for rehabilitation. Now, the progressive left wants to spend billions responding to the problems rather than preventing them by closing the border.
Only now, after the midterms, are a few of the Democratic politicians and some of the mainstream media admitting there’s a problem. No, not a problem but a crisis that will haunt the future of this country forever.
Mark Allegro
Neshannock Township
