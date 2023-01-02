The New Castle Public library is in dire need of grant money for a new elevator in order to support its bookseller store. For several years the bookseller store has provided low cost books to the community that also financially supports the public library.
The people of Lawrence County who are friends and patrons of the New Castle Public Library are requesting that the state and governing officials will see to it immediately that the needed funds for replacement of the 40-year-old elevator be effective as soon as possible to keep our library open.
Maribeth Castelli
Ellwood City
