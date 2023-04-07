On March 28, our 16-month-old daughter presented with a 104-degree fever and labored breathing due to a viral infection.
We immediately loaded her into our car and brought her into the emergency room at UPMC Jameson Hospital.
The staff sprung into action, running tests and treating symptoms right away. The staff was courteous and professional and their treatment was thorough and detailed. As parents, we feel the care we received was top notch, and no stone was left unturned when treating our daughter. We would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to the staff for a job well done and for calming two very nervous parents.
Thank you for what you do!
Marco and Angela Bulisco
New Castle
