We are so proud of the American Legion veterans for bringing Greenwood Cemetery back to life.
It was certainly an eyesore before the American Legion groomed all the graves, not only the veterans’. Thank you for keeping the grass well-maintained.
Also, God bless the New Castle Honor Guard for giving veterans a passing cemetery. New Castle and Lawrence County should be proud.
Marcia Walker
Shenango Township
