We are appalled when we saw how high the grass is at Greenwood Cemetery.
No one has cut the grass. I wonder if they will cut it before Memorial Day.
They will need a sickle to cut it — it is about 16 to 18 inches high.
When you buy a lot, aren’t they supposed to take care of it and keep it looking decent?
My husband weed whacked around our loved one Sure hope it gets cut!
Marcia Walker
Shenango Township
