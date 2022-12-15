All city residents agree that the number of empty buildings and storefronts in New Castle is a depressing situation that needs to be addressed aggressively and creatively. However, when current city elected officials decided to move from an oversized, rundown city building they chose ... the New Castle Public Library, which is already full and has no parking!
This is the level of forethought usually associated with buying a pack of gum. “Yeah, sure, throw in a pack of Juicy Fruit while you’re at it.” There seems to have been no discussion of other sites or ease of public access. No advertising the intent to move or reaching out to building owners throughout the city to gauge their willingness to rent, build to suit, or even donate. The city already owns the library building so money will be saved, however, providing safe access to city services should be of paramount importance, or maybe it shouldn’t. Having a few of our residents attempting to reach the library/city building from the proposed lot across the street run down by the traffic on Mill Street must have been deemed a lesser price to pay than monthly rent at some other location.
Published proposals of the move have the library removing a few unnecessary offerings, like books. Some departments will be moved, contracted or eliminated while city building visitors get funneled to the building’s back door.
This idea shows a complete lack of appreciation for what a library is and does for the community and what a city building should provide. The citizens of New Castle are fortunate in that they have a vibrant library serving their needs from childrens’ story time, to a showcase for local authors, to senior citizens who just want a good read. Please support this asset to the community and find another place for City Hall.
Luanne Fabry
New Castle
