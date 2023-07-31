“Just do it!” The old slogan for Nike was a call to action for individuals to play and compete in Nike apparel. If only the leaders of New Castle would take this slogan to heart.
Visitors to the library keep asking, “When is the elevator going to get fixed?” The answer rests squarely with the mayor, Brian Cameron, and city business administrator, Chris Frye.
At least six weeks ago, the city announced they had abandoned the idea to move city services into the library, but instead would transfer ownership of the building to the library itself. While building ownership was necessary for the library to apply for state grants to make capital repairs, the immediate need was the elevator. Weeks have gone by and the library still has not received the deed. The deadline to apply for one of the possible grants has already passed and the Oct. 13 deadline for the Keystone Grant Program is rapidly approaching and still the city does nothing.
Action needs to be taken now. Even after the library has received the deed, they must still apply to the county commissioners for matching funds, receive these funds and deposit them so that when the grant application is written they can show both building ownership and possession of the necessary matching funds. Every step takes time. It is vital that the library receive the deed as soon as possible. If the Keystone Grant application is not filed in time, it will be next spring before any grant application can be made. And, even after that, the application has to be considered before any funds can be awarded.
Since city council and the administrator have already decided to transfer the deed, what are they waiting for? For the city’s sake, for the community’s sake, for heaven’s sake — just do it!
Luann Fabry
New Castle
