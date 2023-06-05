U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly recently stated in his May 26 newsletter that he has “serious concerns” about the impact of the French Creek National Wildlife Refuge project. This project SHOULD PROCEED under the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS). There are many benefits to establishing the French Creek Wildlife Refuge in northwest Pa. and southwest NY, including:
Protection of freshwater mussels, fish and other wildlife along French Creek;
Support high-quality fresh water, wetlands and forest habitats, waterfowl and migratory birds;
Provide opportunities for public use including wildlife observation, hunting, fishing and education;
Encourage tourism, improved property values to land adjacent to refuge and
Access to federal grants, to name a few.
Kelly also made a misleading comment in his letter dated May 24, to Director Martha Williams of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Commission. He stated that “Federal ownership of these lands would take the properties off local tax rolls…”
Kelly should review the USFWS FAQs before making such inaccurate assumptions. The USFWS FAQs state that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service “annually reimburses counties to compensate for lost revenue. Also, Congress may appropriate additional funds to compensate local governments. Federal purchase of easements typically have less or no impact on property tax revenue for communities.“
Kelly should be encouraging and expediting the French Creek National Wildlife Refuge, not impeding it with negatively biased information.
Lisa Stern
Neshannock Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.