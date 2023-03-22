It is great to know that Rep. Mike Kelly held a roundtable meeting in Wampum on Feb. 24 to discuss the toxic effects of the East Palestine train derailment on Feb. 3.
It is newsworthy to note that Rep. Kelly actually met in person with his constituency. This is an extraordinary event.
In his newsletter dated March 3, 2023, he states that Lawrence County residents “have serious concerns about the safety of their drinking water and the soil quality ahead of the upcoming farming season.” This is a rare instance that Mike Kelly has demonstrated any interest or attention to protecting clean air, water and soil in his jurisdiction. According to the League of Conservation Voters (page 72), Kelly has a lifetime record of voting against any pro-environmental legislation 95 percent of the time. It is going to take a good deal of effort and environmental support, on Mike Kelly’s part, to lower that percentage.
The public should continue to pressure and demand Rep. Kelly to work in the interests of the community for safe air, water and soil beyond this current crisis.
Lisa Stern,
Lawrence County Action
New Castle
