Are you ready for some (more) gridlock?
For the past eight years, Republicans have controlled both houses of the Pennsylvania legislature. During that time Gov. Tom Wolf, a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat, has thwarted the will of the people’s representatives by vetoing over 55 bills. That is more vetoes than any governor in the past 40 years.
There is nothing in Josh Shapiro’s record to show he would hesitate to use the veto to continue to override the will of the people’s representatives. On the contrary, he worked “hand in glove” with Gov. Wolf, which shows they are of a like mind. It is to be expected that he would use the veto just as Gov. Wolfw did, since the majority in both houses is likely to be Republican.
As governor, Doug Mastriano would work with a Republican legislature, since he comes from their ranks and already has a working relationship with them. He would respect and support the will of the people’s representatives rather than veto them.
Col. Mastriano has been labeled as “extreme” by Mr. Shapiro and his supporters, but that is simply politics. How is it “extreme” to be a career military man (1988-2017), a Sunday school teacher, to work for free and fair elections and opposed to killing innocent babies in the womb?
Lew Grell
Pulaski
