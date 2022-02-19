I had decided not to write this letter. It seemed like “piling on” in a situation where everyone was already aware of the dismal first year of Joe Biden’s presidency.
Surely, everyone was aware that in that first year, over 2 million illegal immigrants — 15 percent of whom are COVID positive — had entered the country unimpeded, inflation was running at 7 percent, gasoline prices greatly exceeded inflation because of the president’s policies, spending on leftist programs that have failed in the past greatly increased and crime is escalating.
The president embarrassed the country by insisting upon a certain date to withdraw from Afghanistan, rather than choosing to leave when everyone was out. In so doing, he left hundreds of Americans behind and broke our promise to Afghans who had helped during the war.
There is more — much more.
But when I read the editorial in The News headlined “President had a good first year,” I realized not everyone was aware of — or the writer was trying to gloss over — what was the worst first year of a president in my lifetime. That span begins with Herbert Hoover and includes every president thereafter.
The editorial was full of propaganda, half-truths and outright untruths, e.g., “Critics say the country is more polarized than ever but it’s hard to blame Biden for that” and “Americans don’t have to worry about the stability of their president every day, wondering what crazy thing he will say or do next.” Biden promised to be a “uniter,” but in truth, we are more divided than ever, and we certainly do worry about his stability.
The facts lead to only one logical conclusion: The president has failed on every front in his first year.
Lew Grell
Pulaski
