I read the Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, letter to editor (“American flag should represent all of us”).
The words Mr. Mark Summerville used had more depth and truth in describing the 2020 election. All of us should stop and take a step back and honestly think before making a decision concerning the past election.
Were all the court challenges, the disputed states and their employees wrong? Did we forget the fines Fox News had to pay for misinformation?
I understand in today’s news information they all may have some bias toward one issue or another, but that should not be taken as the truth. We should not be focused on one news channel for the truth; there are no more “Walter Cronkites” in the world.
Leslie B. Davis
New Castle
