You assume a lot in your New Castle News article regarding Mohawk High School.
You obviously wrote your article based on rumors and innuendo: viciously comparing what you “think” you know about the Mohawk incident to your own experience with a basketball program; demeaning the Lawrence County District Attorney in his investigation into the allegations; striking out at Mohawk administration by assuming that you know what was done in respect to action items and improvement processes that were immediately put into place; lashing out at the athletic programs at Mohawk High School.
Did you play sports at Mohawk? Have you coached at Mohawk? Do you have first-hand knowledge of the Mohawk culture?
You are correct in your statement that the “upperclassmen are supposed to be the ones who set the tone and lead” and that “character is what you do when no one is watching.” But, you are clueless regarding the leadership, values and honor that the Mohawk football coaching staff and Mohawk administration expects and instills in these kids.
Again, remember these are kids; Kids who make mistakes, kids from varying home situations and backgrounds, and kids who sometimes become involved in extracurriculars just so they can experience positive influences and friendships.
You unfortunately are a disappointment to Lawrence County. There are no unanswered questions at Mohawk. There are no unanswered questions at the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office and absolutely no one at Mohawk is pretending like nothing happened.
So, when you look in the mirror at your perfect adult self, Mr. Sirianni, remember that we are all born to fail. In failure, we learn the most.
When the Mohawk football team takes the field tonight, you can be very sure that nothing has been forgotten by the team and administration. Absolutely nothing is “back to normal.” The Mohawk football team and administration is healing and learning; please give us the chance to do what is necessary to accomplish that. Demeaning the Mohawk School District in public print as you have done today has done nothing for Lawrence County and our youth athletes in this community.
Laurie A. List
North Beaver Township
