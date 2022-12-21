In the last two years, I’ve listened to those who have praised my son, Mayor Frye, and those who have bashed him. I’ve stayed silent.
As he ends his term as mayor, and we enter a new chapter, I want to speak.
As a city, we are tearing down and rooting up the old. We all see empty buildings, abandoned homes — but there is something special about New Castle, and it is community! We have an incredible opportunity to rebuild this city.
My son has asked New Castle citizens to get engaged and stop talking about change and take action to bring it about.
Twenty years ago, I moved my family here and I found a place we could call home. Where we come from, there are people and things all over, but what they lack is a sense of community — this community healed my family. Community is the heartbeat of New Castle — it’s time we find our common ground and build a city we can all be proud to call home.
By taking what remains and building on that — make your neighborhood, your home a better place. Take ownership. Engage city officials — attend city council and school board meetings — shop local. If we all do it New Castle will prosper.
We can achieve the greatness we desire, but it will take time, perseverance, and most importantly, your participation. We say it all the time: NC Strong. We R NC: Now show it!
Kimberly Wise
New Castle
