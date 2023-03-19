I think it is unfair that Bryan Cameron is running as a Democrat for City Council on two seats.
It makes no sense why the Democrats, who have four candidates running to fill four seats on the city council, do not work together as a team. There are three, four-year seats available and one, two-year seat available. Bryan Cameron is running for both a four-year and a two-year seat, and nobody questions that?
Why is Bryan Cameron even allowed to do this? He's not being a team player in my opinion and it could cost the Democrats either a seat or another good candidate can be edged out.
Furthermore, why isn't Bryan Cameron running for mayor? It's currently his role. Cameron's only smart decision in his term serving on council was not voting in favor of Chris Frye to become city administrator.
I wish Cameron would continue to be smart and not be greedy with his choice of running for two city council seats.
Kenny Rice
New Castle
