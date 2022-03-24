I wasn’t born in New Castle. I grew up outside of Ellwood City. I often get asked, “so why New Castle?”
Long story short, my husband and I both attended Westminster, and New Castle was midway between our jobs when we settled down. We thought about moving on several occasions but we rooted ourselves here and now have been here for 23 years. We raised our three children here.
I played sports in high school and also at Westminster. People are often shocked at how much I love sports. I’m a competitive person and I guess even after I doffed my last uniform, I still needed to get that competitive rush.
And along came New Castle basketball.
Watching New Castle basketball is more than watching a sport. It’s an experience and none better than home games at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House. The pep band, the popcorn, the Caniacs, the lifelong fans, the gathering of a diverse community. It all comes together in the most perfect package.
And then the team takes the floor and they embody the spirit of the community. They’re hard-nosed, they never quit, they will never be outworked even if they’re outmatched. It’s an experience to watch the young boys turn into young men before our eyes.
I remember when Mike (Wells) and Mike (Graham) were freshmen. I went to a scrimmage and came home and told my husband how excited I was for the next four years. Wells was hitting step-back 3s. Graham was breaking ankles. They were raw, but they were exciting.
One thing they were lacking a bit at that age was poise. And now comes Coach Blundo. He clearly cares and commits 100 percent to making them better ball players but also better men. And as each season comes and goes, the progress is evident.
Now here we are. Mike and Mike are seniors. They still play angry at times, but they manifest it into something positive. They conduct themselves like young gentlemen and show the way to the boys coming up through the program. I don’t know what will happen when they meet an all-star squad like Imhotep in Hershey.
I do know that win or lose, this city will stand tall and proud of these young men who have given us this experience. It’s been an absolute pleasure to watch you grow.
Go Canes!
Kelly Gonzales
New Castle
