I can’t believe the New Castle School Board had nothing better to do than vote on taking the letter “S’” off of the Red Hurricanes. Really?
When the first player ran like a “Hurricane,” did they even consider the other members running down the field as “Hurricanes”?
Why didn’t the board present say this to the public, and, most of all, the teams that make up the New Castle Hurricanes before making this decision?
The board will be up for election some day, and this ruling will not be forgotten.
Kathryn Heess
New Castle
