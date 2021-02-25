Where are the priorities in America?
We have a virus that has killed 500,000 people as of 02-22-21. The storms out west have devastated families with ice and snow. They have no electric or water. Most of them have lost everything! People have begun to help them, but it’s going to take months before they can recover.
I’m all for science and the space program, but why do we have to spend millions of dollars to land two space buggies on Mars when no one in the next generation will see any progress there or even travel there?
Lets get some help for the families that need housing, heat, and food, and vaccine for a lot of our citizens. Also learn to respect each other more.
Kathryn Hees
New Castle
