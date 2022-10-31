We have had 28 years of representation of Chris Sainato.
Harrisburg has been his career.
Lawrence County has been the municipality that has kept electing him, but he has not been a member of the community.
Yes, he shows up at events, gets his picture taken with anyone who wants him — another perk on top of $1 million-plus perks he has accumulated on top of his salary. I have lobbied for agriculture in Harrisburg and I don't believe Sainato is respected there.
We have a chance for a change this year: Marla Gallo Brown.
Here is a young woman who has made it on her own in the corporate world, has set herself up to live well, has owned her own business, is involved in our community organizations, belongs and is active in a local church, has a family in the community and knows how to work with people and get things done.
With this knowledge and skill, she will be able to move into Harrisburg and take our needs and interests with her and to speak up and be heard to keep industry, business, jobs and people in western Pennsylvania.
So I encourage you to vote for Marla Gallo Brown for the support and change we need in Harrisburg.
J.V. Lamb
Magisterial District Judge, retired
Mahoning Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.