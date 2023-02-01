It was a flawed system, says Mr. Aiken. Flawed for us senior citizens who had to pay $48 every three months and had leftover yellow tags. Now we are to put them in our garbage because no one wants to make good on the yellow tags we were forced to buy three years ago.
Now we must get a bin at $23 a month or $69 for three months — paying $21 more than the last flawed system. Oh, you can buy a bag. What size was not given at $3.50 each, equalling two a week is $7, so you are going to buy the 95-gallon bin for $23 a month instead of $28 for two bags a month. Thank God the recycling is free.
By the time I got done reading the Saturday, Jan. 28 article, I didn’t know “who’s on first,” “what’s on second” and “I don’t knows on third.” Between borough and townships and the city rates for garbage, it was very confusing. It’s a good thing I am a smart senior citizen who can figure things out. Of course, we will do what the city and Mr. Aiken want, but that doesn’t mean we like it. Excuse me now, but I must rid out my garbage and basement to use my extra leftover tags by March 31.
Judy Germani
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.