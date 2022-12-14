Need a little Christmas spirit?
Make your way down to the New Castle Playhouse on Friday, Saturday or Sunday and catch The Cat in the Hat, The Grinch and company in one of the best performances you’ll ever see.
The cast, dancing, and sets are top notch, the music so much fun.
You’ll laugh at Mayzie, Horton, and Gertrude McFuzz on the run.
Add the Bird Girls, Cindy Lou Who and the Wickersham Brothers, along with the Sour Kangaroo, Elephant Bird, and so many others.
It’s better than Broadway for it’s right here in town, and we guarantee no one leaves with a frown.
So don’t miss a chance for a magical Seussical evening, we promise in the end The Cat you will be believing.
Another reason to write why “New Castle’s the Right Place” because this New Castle Playhouse has such good taste.
Through this show to address the need for us to care for one another, and remember “How Lucky We Are” to have sisters and brothers!
Thank you Brent Rodgers, Vaughn Hudspath, Amee Boughter, and company for making spirits bright with this New Castle Playhouse production of “Seussical The Musical.
Judith E. Naugle
New Castle
