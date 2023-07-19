Playing right now at the New Castle Playhouse is “Children of Eden,” an outstanding production written by Stephen Schwartz, who wrote “Wicked,” “Godspell” and the “Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
It is a powerful play retelling the stories of Adam, Eve, Noah and the flood. With an outstanding cast of all ages that tackles this difficult show to bring an amazing performance that becomes a magical musical experience for the audience! The timelessness of how to protect and raise one’s family, how couples navigate day-to-day trials and tribulations of married life, and being the first family on Earth tasked with the saving of mankind and you have a plot that drives the show. Throw in the Lord telling you what you should and should not do and you have a story with which everyone can identify. The live orchestra, the sets, and the costumes make this a “don’t miss,” along with a very powerful cast that draws you into the magic of the music.
It plays July 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. New Castle is so very blessed to have such an awesome cast onstage for your enjoyment of this lesser-known treasure directed Brent Rodgers, produced by Vaugh Hudspath and choreographed by Ames Boughter. I was so blessed to have seen this performance along with my 9- and 12-year-old grandsons. Always remember this playhouse is one of the many reasons “New Castle is the right place!”
Judith Naugle
New Castle
