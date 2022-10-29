I would like to share “some good news” about Dave Kalmon, one of the new hires at Pearson Park.
On Oct. 4, I was participating with the Walmo Garden Club cleaning the beds and planting some new perennials. Dave had been working there two weeks and was so generous to offer assistance in every way he could. We volunteers so appreciate the help in getting the weeds and brush piles taken and dumped into the woods.
Upon returning home, I noticed my bracelet that my Mom had given me for my retirement from teaching gift was missing. The following day my husband and I returned to walk and look for my bracelet. Dave came to greet us and expressed his understanding of the sentiment, for he shared he was wearing a chain from his Mom. He said, “I know you are going to find it!”
But we did not. Two weeks later, I received a text with a picture of my bracelet from Nicole Vitale. Dave had contacted her as soon as he found it since I had not left my name or contact information. When I met Dave at the park he explained that he found it in an area where he is usually in the golf cart but just happened to be walking and glanced down to see it glistening in the sunlight. Dave was so kind to “track” me down and said how he looked forward to helping our club in the spring! I have always ended my letters with “New Castle, the Right Place!” — it is people like Dave Kalmon that make this statement true!
Judith E. Naugle
New Castle
