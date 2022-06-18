“Gender is a social construct.” You likely have strong feelings on this statement. You may think it’s delusional. How could the left ignore reality?
Social constructs do not ignore reality. In fact, the opposite is true. The only we way we perceive reality is through construction.
Think about when you look at a dog. Light bounces off the dog and into your eyes. This light is processed by your brain to assign meaning. This processing necessarily changes the objective to subjective. Yes, the dog actually exists, but your perception of the dog is an approximation of the material reality.
So it goes with gender. When you assign gender, you are filtering that person through a set of cognitive biases that you have been trained to associate with the masculine and feminine. You can speculate based on this categorization. A female presenting person will likely have XX chromosomes, but you do not know this. You are speculating.
Even if you have a list of someone’s chromosomes (karyotype), you still do not know their gender. Disorders like androgen insensitivity syndrome can cause XY individuals to possess female presenting genitalia at birth. Many other examples exist, but one alone is enough to destroy the false dichotomy.
Acknowledging that the connection between gender and biological reality is tenuous, it is time that you meet your transgender friends and family where they are. Accept their perceptions at face value and you will find some estranged individuals willing to work on reconnecting.
Happy Pride.
Jonah Sally
New Castle
