Just a comment on the Pennsylvania Turnpike story on Jan. 4 in The News ...
Did you know that the Pennsylvania Turnpike is the most expensive toll road system in the ...
You thought I was going to say “the United States,” didn’t you? Well in truth, it’s in the world.
Don’t take my word for it, check it yourself.
The party in control of this state has constantly been saying they are trying to get companies to locate their businesses here.
Let’s see — one of the highest gasoline taxes in the country and the most expensive toll road in the world would tend to dispute that claim. And by the way, as you read in the article, tolls are going up and will continue to do so.
If this is their plan, I don’t understand it.
But then again, I’m not a Democrat so common sense doesn’t apply.
John C. Skuta
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.