I am a Vietnam veteran who served in the Army. On Thursday, my friend and I attended the program at Laurel Elementary School along with many other veterans and family members.
The program provided was exceptional and enjoyed by everyone in attendance.
The school administration and students need to be recognized for their quality program.
Additionally, the Honor Guard participated and explained what a veteran stands for and explained the importance of our flag.
I left feeling very positive about the message our future leaders are learning about why Veterans Day is important and why we need to honor the stars and stripes.
Jim Stock
New Castle
