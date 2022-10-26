Reading the election coverage last week, I was struck by how many incumbent politicians brag about bringing “grants” and assorted dollars to organizations in their district.
These are taxpayer dollars and we are entitled to them. When a politician writes a check out of his own bank account, then I’ll be impressed. Until then, please don’t brag. Nobody’s impressed.
Jessica Murphy
Mahoning Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.