Recently, it was pouring down rain all day. I was in a hurry and went to McDonald’s.
I stepped up on the sidewalk and my feet came out from under me.
I fell on my knees and my mouth hit the curb.
Then I asked for help and this man helped me up. An older man also asked to help me up.
I just want to say that angels still exist in the form of two men that helped me. I just want to say thank you to both of them. I really appreciate their help.
Jeri Medure
New Castle
