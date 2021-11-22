In response to the Letter To Editor regarding a possible — God forbid — second term of The Most Divisive Human Being On The Planet, that would be the final dagger in the back of respectable human beings.
If "it" won, fair and square, what would that say about the American people, who've already lost the respect of much of the World? "It" gave a voice for the underbelly of America to spew. It's time for the decent people of the U.S. and the World, to stand up against such hatred. What's happened to us?
Jeff Maciejewski
New Castle
