On Saturday, April 1, I was very fortunate to attend the New Castle Area School District’s musical, “The Little Mermaid” with my son and granddaughters.
Every aspect of the production was amazing. The set design, costumes, lighting and stage effects as well as the incredibly talented cast came together and filled the auditorium with color, motion, magic and song. Thank you to all the students,teachers, instrumentalists and our generous community who again worked together to again put on “the best show in town!”
Jan Evans
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.