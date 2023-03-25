Don’t believe anything you hear and only half of what you see: A truism that’s revealed daily on social and cable media.
Case in point: The recent suit by Dominion Voting against Fox News revealed that the darlings of the Fox listener crowd – Tucker, Hannity, and Loony Laura – knew former President Trump’s allegation that the 2020 election was stolen from him had no basis in fact. In short, it was a lie.
We know that because their boss, Rupert Murdoch, testified so in a legal deposition. Other Fox News contributors – “Judge” Jeanine, Lou Dobbs, and Maria Bartiromo – were also guilty of spouting the same drivel. Why? For ratings and money.
Have we learned anything from this crisis of journalism (if Fox News merits that description)? Probably not, if you’re a Trump Republican.
“A man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest.” So say the lyrics from “The Boxer”, a popular Simon and Garfunkel song. The music is not really about boxing, but about someone who can’t accept the inevitable, despite “every cuff that laid him down or cut him till he cried out, in his anger and his shame, ‘I am leaving’,,,, but the fighter still remains.” It portrays someone who refuses to accept the truth. For such a person, lies supporting false beliefs are reinforcing.
People who lie to you aren’t worthy of your trust. Can you handle the truth? If so, don’t be complicit with unscrupulous liars; turn off Fox News.
James Hartzler
Volant
