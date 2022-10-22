It’s fall and election signs are popping up like weeds. A particularly noxious one is “Walk as Free People” — blatant hypocrisy to support Doug Mastriano for governor. This man, decked in his Confederate uniform, is dangerous for many reasons. For example:
•Arranged busing of protestors to Trump’s January 6 rally that morphed into a violent, deadly attack on our government.
•Petitioned to overturn President Biden’s election, despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Numerous audits and recounting of votes in many states exposed Trump’s and right-winged media’s lies and misinformation.
•Lobbied for an audit of the 2020 election that would have cost PA taxpayers millions. Supports an abortion ban, like most of PA’s Republican legislators, with no exceptions for rape, Incest, or the mother’s health. Politicians have no right to dictate what should remain a woman’s choice.
•Considers same-sex marriage an abomination. Another proposed ban?
•Proposes re-registration of PA voters, costing millions and dramatically increasing chances of voter fraud. As a Christian nationalist, has stated that “separation of church and state is a myth.” The founding father didn’t agree, hence the first Constitutional amendment, guaranteeing freedom of religion that should remain apart from government policies, not guide it. My original ancestors, like many of yours, migrated to this country to escape religious persecution.
•Wants to eliminate property (school) tax and instead simply pay parents an educational voucher that could bankrupt public schools and double student-to-teacher ratios.
•Claims climate change is a “hoax.”
Extremist views with red flags galore. If you truly believe in and value democracy and freedom, like Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd, you’ll vote for Josh Shapiro, an experienced candidate with a proven record of public service protecting human rights, not denying them.
James Hartzler
Volant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.