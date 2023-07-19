I recently heard a comment by state Rep. Dan Meusers recent endorsement of Donald Trump where he says that Joe Biden’s time in office has hurt our national security.
Come on, are you serious? Trump allegedly stole top secret papers, stored them in publicly accessible areas and is now fighting his indictment for that. There is also evidence Trump shared information with aides and a Chinese lobbyist. There are more missing documents. How has President Biden damaged our security more than that?
And the comment that we can’t stand four more years of the Biden administration — if you want our democracy to continue, we better elect Biden. Trump sponsored an insurrection to overturn our democracy. One prominent Republican, Liz Cheney, will tell you the truth about that. She and many of us want democracy to continue.
I don’t always agree with the Biden Administration, but the thought of Trump for four more years is not only scary but will be only four years of payback to all who opposed him. Trump’s endgame is delay, delay, delay, so we have a big chance here — delay him from ever sitting in the White House again. Save this great country.
James Cherozzi Sr.
New Castle
