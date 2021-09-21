The recent letter about Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan being a failure — Remember, unlike his three immediate predecessors in the Oval Office, Biden had the political courage to fully end America’s involvement.
Although Donald Trump made a plan to end the war, he set a departure date that fell after the end of his first term and created conditions that made the situation Biden inherited more precarious. Most of the critics now are former Bush administration officials or supporters who had gotten the U.S into the mess in the first place, setting us on path toward nation building.
Some were Obama officials or supporters who had doubled down on us putting more personnel in the country and later, when the futility of the war was clear, lacked the political courage to withdraw.
Some were Trump officials who negotiated with and helped the Taliban with their concessions in the peace deal and then punted the ultimate exit from the country to the next administration.
They all forget that they were responsible for some of America’s biggest errors in this war and instead are self-righteous in their blame on the Biden administration.
Never mind that the previous administration’s deal with the Taliban included the release of 5,000 fighters from prison and favored and even earlier departure date than the one Biden embraced.
Never mind that Trump had drawn down U.S. troop levels from about 13,000 to 2,500 during his last year in office never mind the facts, losses or lessons — just blame Biden.
Wrong again, always wrong.
James Cherozzi
New Castle
