The recent article about Mike Kelly and his positive voting record — I will give the true voting facts.
He supports big business 100 percent of the time. He supports taxing the middle class 97.8 percent of the time.
He supports funding education 22.7 percent of the time.
He supports women’s rights 1.4 percent of the time.
He supports gun control 0 percent of the time.
He supports taxing the wealthy 0 percent of the time.
He supports taxing businesses 0 percent of the time.
He supports countering Russian interference 0 percent of the time.
He supports labor rights and wages 11.8 percent of the time.
This is the true Mike Kelly.
James Cherozzi
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.