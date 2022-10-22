158 out of 212 House Republicans have called for slashing and privatizing Social Security, raising the retirement age to 70 and ending Medicare as we know it.
Top GOP Sen. Rick Scott continues to push Senate Republicans’ plan to terminate Social Security and Medicare after five years. Top GOP Sen. Ron Johnson called for putting Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block for Republicans to slash at every year.
This is just one part of the Republicans’ commitment to America to destroy Social Security and Medicare. With 160 election deniers running for offices throughout our country and here in our own state of Pennsylvania, it is a scary time for all.
I’ve seen numerous Republican candidates, when asked if they will accept the election results, not answer or go as far to say they will if they win. This is Donald Trump’s GOP, and how frightening a scenario it truly is.
Over and over again, I hear the Republicans bashing the economy, the border problems, spending by the Democrats, but not one time by any of them have I heard their solutions. The reasoning is simple — they have none. Just being in power is their only concern.
When Herschel Walker and Dr Oz are your top candidates to be senators, this shows how low the GOP has fallen. I do agree this country has many problems, but if this is our future, God help us.
James Cherozzi
New Castle
