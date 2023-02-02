I am writing in regard to the Drag Queen Bingo fundraiser planned for March at the Scott Township Fire Hall by the Pennsylvania Amateur Horseman's Association (PAHA).
This association's website declares itself as a family-oriented organization. What example is this type of fund-raising event setting for those families and youth?
Is this really the type of activity that should be brought into our community? Is the promotion and glamorization of this type of presentation under the guise of “fundraising” necessary? Eroding our community of moral standards for monetary reasons only shows where the heart of any program really is.
These performers promote, glamorize, and attempt to normalize their lifestyle while exhibiting questionable behavior. This merely promotes the acceptance of promiscuous behaviors that contribute to a moral decline that we should not want to see our youth caught up in. I am opposed to the disregard of our community and moral standards that we should be reinforcing in our youth.
As role models and as adults in positions of influence, the sponsors really need to consider the ramifications of introducing an event as this into the community. The PAHA Motto has the word "character" in it. What kind of character do you show by presenting a program as Drag Queen Bingo?
The PAHA needs to reconsider this decision and find a more community-, moral-oriented method of fundraising. Silence can be considered approval. I urge all concerned community members to voice their opinions to the PAHA.
Jack Marti
New Wilmington
