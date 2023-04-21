Rep. Bernstine is right in wishing to regulate drag queen bingo as an adult entertainment.
Children should not be exposed to this type of content in a public forum. Supporters of activities such as drag queen bingo presented to children aim to change this country’s morals to fit their agendas.
Americans are choosing to redefine the meaning of moral in order to justify their hedonistic behaviors and lifestyles. We see it everywhere with the anti-American woke sentimentality, the sexual agendas being taught in our schools, pro-abortion, and the rejection God over secular humanism.
The moral compass of Americans continues to decay, and with it our culture that once supported a moral nation. It is a moral culture war, and Americans are being duped into an “all is well” attitude that affects our children, our families and communities.
God’s word makes it very plain what evil looks like. Read the first book of Romans to see the words evil, greed, sexual impurity and deceit. Unless we stand for what is right, our children and grandchildren will be exposed to moral relativism that compromises moral behavior that we know is wrong and unbiblical.
Moral family upbringing is what will set us free from the atrocities of shootings, lootings and upheaval that we see.
We will all be judged someday, and while I am not sin free, I’ll not be judged for turning a blind eye to the immoralities contributing to a backsliding America and the moral institutes that our country was founded upon.
Edmund Burke said it best: “The only thing necessary for evil to triumph in the world is that good men do nothing”.
Thank you, Mr. Bernstine for doing something.
Jack Marti
New Wilmington
