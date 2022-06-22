Pennsylvania’s family farms have been struggling to survive for the past 30 years.
The pandemic and recent fertilizer and fuel price increases have only worsened the situation. Most owners of family farms work other jobs to enable them to maintain their farms.
As these owners near retirement age, often their children see the strain of working two jobs and opt not to continue farming. These farms, at an ever increasing rate, will be sold for all kinds of development, permanently removing them from agricultural use.
The addition of other sources of income would enable many family farms to survive as just that — family farms.
Farmers should have as many options as possible for their land, including solar energy. Solar power offers the predictability of a new income source that allows farmers and landowners to maintain their property rights, which include making the right decision for their land.
Solar energy systems are designed to be removable, which means that farmers can use their land for crops or grazing space at a later point in time.
The chaos and unpredictability sparked by the pandemic has proven that having both short- and long-term solutions to generate income are vital to keep any business afloat.
Pennsylvania has a significant and successful agricultural presence because our farmers have the opportunity and obligation to serve as stewards of their own land.
Solar power can help save family farms now and into the future.
Hugh Laughner
New Castle
