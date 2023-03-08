My reaction to the editorials appearing in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in support of Gov. Shapiro’s goal to abolish the death penalty, and recently, the New Castle News March 5, 2023, page A-4 column by John L. Micek, “It’s time for all states to abolish the death penalty” is shame, shame on the prosecutors who fail to thoroughly investigate and overwhelmingly prove beyond a reasonable doubt a murder conviction that calls for/requires a death penalty.
Shame, shame on defense attorneys who fail to investigate and uncover evidence that causes reasonable doubt to exonerate sometimes an actual murderer to safeguard the innocent from a conviction.
So here we are. Our system of justice often sets murderers free when a conviction is not attained to protect the innocent. Even after all these safeguards are in place, and still an innocent person ends up on death row — shame, shame on this ever happening!
Now due to the system failing in rare situations, we look to abolish the death penalty all together and deprive the justice that victims’ love one’s demand and deserve — death to the killer of my dad, my mom, my brother, my sister, my wife, my husband!
The question, regardless, remains why should killers live to be fed, housed, educated for life at taxpayers’ expense and live to mentally harbor whatever diabolical pleasure they had in their killing ways. Sure, morals and religious tenets come into play, just as they do when humans are slaughtered in wars. Yet the killings are regretfully justified, despite the innocence.
There must be cases where there is no doubt as to guilt. An exception to an absolute 100 percent abolishment of the death penalty must be advocated.
Food for thought.
Harry A. Flannery
New Castle
