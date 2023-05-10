As we age, we focus on the past, the meaning of our lives, the paths taken to earn a living to provide for our families with one of the goals to be good citizens.
The Lawrence County Historical Society’s 38th Annual Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet provided a forum for attendees to reflect on their high school days of the past and to recall the greatness and accomplishment of outstanding athletes that led our Lawrence County schools to victorious prideful moments.
Toastmaster Larry Kelly, a sports enthusiast, a coach, a teacher, a newspaperman, a husband, a father and lawyer brought the house to life. His enthusiasm and his genuine appreciation of each honorees’ accomplishments rang loud and clear to all who were in attendance.
My father-in law, J. Preston Flaherty, having been an athletic coach at Yale University, earning varsity letters in both football and baseball, had this philosophy: “That when you get a youth interested in athletics you have the makings of a good citizen.” (Flaherty Field)
The current and past inductees exemplify the truth of his words.
Harry Flannery
Neshannock Township
